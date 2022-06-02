Report: Stacey Abrams Drawing Salary, Occupying Board Seat For Anti-Capitalism Group

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams reportedly has ties to a foundation which donates millions of dollars to radical college professors and scholars who teach that "capitalism is inherently racist," and advocate for the abolition of prisons and private property.

The Marguerite Casey Foundation, which bears the name of UPS founder Jim Casey's sister, has apparently had Abrams on its executive board since May 2021, according to a Fox News report.

Since 2020, the Casey Foundation has been awarding grants of $250,000 to professors and scholars who are conducting "leading research in critical fields including abolitionist, Black, feminist, queer, radical, and anti-colonialist studies."

Abrams' reported annual compensation for occupying the board seat: At least $52,500.

Adding to the controversy, despite serving on the Casey Foundation board and accepting the salary package, Abrams' campaign staff says the gubernatorial candidate does not share the group's core philosophies.

Among the core beliefs, the Casey Foundation asserts that ownership of private property is "rooted in whiteness."

Also, back in 2020, Tufts University professor Lorgia Garcia Peña, who received a grant from the Casey Foundation in 2021, told the Boston Review that ethnic studies needed to be taught in elementary schools as part of a shift away from "Eurocentric education systems."

"What we teach at every school right now — what we consider to be the standard humanities and social science curriculum — is actually grounded in white supremacy, but is masked as objectivity," Peña told the Review.

There's also University of Washington School of Law professor Angelica Chazaro, who received $250,000 from the Casey Foundation last year.

Chazaro reportedly teaches Critical Race Theory, poverty law, immigration law, and advocates for the abolition of prisons. She also co-founded La Resistencia, a Washington-based organization working to end the detention of immigrants.

Candidate Abrams has had other public missteps over the last few months:

During the winter, Abrams — who will face off against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in November — was not wearing a mask while taking a photo in a room full of elementary-aged kids in Georgia, who were apparently obliged to mask up during Abrams' visit.

The subtle message, which sparked outrage on social media: Politicians are above the rules when walking school grounds.

Two weeks ago, Abrams remarked that Georgia is "the worst state in the country to live in."

That prompted follow-up reports of Abrams apparently owning two houses in Georgia.

There were also apparent attempts by a national media outlet to scrub Abrams' comments from last year, when she endorsed Major League Baseball pulling the MLB All-Star Game out of Atlanta, due to Georgia allegedly crafting "Jim Crow 2.0" laws designed to suppress voter turnout, particularly among minorities.

Georgia set records for voter turnout in last week's midterm primaries.

And shortly after that, Abrams' TikTok video debut was marred by the sight of Lauren Groh-Wargo, Abrams' campaign manager, apparently flashing two middle fingers during her entire time on-screen, approximately 1.5 seconds.