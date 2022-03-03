Critics Blast Stacey Abrams for Comparing Herself to Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has been splashed all over social media for making a false equivalence argument, comparing her election movement to the war on democracy in Ukraine under President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia's No. 1 target.

"We are a stronger nation when we allow people to participate," Abrams told Comedy Central "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah, who nodded in support. "And if we ever doubted that: The war that [Vladimir] Putin is waging against Ukraine, President Zelenskyy said it, and I'm going to paraphrase him, probably poorly: He said this isn't a war on Ukraine, this is a war on democracy in Ukraine."

The interview aired on Comedy Central, but Abrams was serious in her delivery, adding it is "wrong" when "we allow democracy to be overtaken by those who want to choose who can be heard, and those choices are not based on anything other than animus or inconvenience."

"Fitting that this utterly ridiculous take by Stacey Abrams was aired on Comedy Central," deputy Republican national press secretary Will O'Grady tweeted.

Heritage Foundation's John Cooper tweeted the irony of Abrams claiming to be equal to Zelenskyy and Ukraine, when they require voter ID – an issue Abrams has opposed and called racial voter suppression.

"Should be noted that Ukraine also requires voter ID," Cooper wrote, adding the voter ID law that exists in Ukraine.

Abrams other controversies over the years have made her a target of criticism by political opponents.

In addition to have declined to concede in her last Georgia gubernatorial election loss, Abrams, an obese woman with conditions likely to make her susceptible to serious COVID-19 complications, was also photographed maskless in a school, seated among children who were all wearing face masks.

Critics noted science suggests the children had far less risk for COVID-19 and Abrams called on the kids to be masked while she remained maskless for the photo was an egregious display of hypocrisy.

After Abrams faced criticism over her refusal to accept her election loss to GOP Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018, she vowed this next time to "acknowledge the victor," Axios reported.

"I will always acknowledge the legal outcome of an election; I have never failed to do that," Abrams said, adopting similar language Democrats and liberal media often criticize former President Donald Trump for, adding Americans should not get to a place "where we cannot legitimately question" legitimacy of elections and offer reforms.