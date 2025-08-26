Spokane Limits ICE Enforcement at Permitted Events

The Spokane, Washington, City Council voted Monday to restrict Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from entering permitted public events without a warrant, despite warnings that such policies could jeopardize federal funding, The Center Square reported.

The Trump administration has said sanctuary jurisdictions could lose millions in federal support for limiting cooperation with immigration enforcement. While Spokane was not named in the Justice Department's most recent list, both Washington state and Seattle were included.

Officials expect the list to expand as more information is gathered. Federal courts have so far blocked attempts to withhold funds, but future rulings could put Spokane at risk.

Opponents of the measure questioned its effectiveness and potential to mislead the public.

"Can't get much clearer than the chief of police telling you this is unenforceable and creates a false sense of security," said Councilmember Michael Cathcart. "Individuals will believe they are protected by a council vote that has no power over the federal government."

Police Chief Kevin Hall told the council that the ordinance was narrow in scope and would not involve the Spokane Police Department.

He said his officers cannot interfere with federal immigration enforcement and warned of eroding trust if residents assume local police have greater authority than they do. Officers, he said, would respond to calls at events only to maintain peace and safety.

The council split along ideological lines, approving the ordinance 5-2, with Cathcart and Councilmember Jonathan Bingle opposed.

The law allows city officials to designate permitted events on public rights-of-way as nonpublic spaces, requiring explicit permission for entry, including from federal agents. Without a warrant, immigration authorities may enter only if an organizer consents.

Supporters argued the measure is modest but meaningful. Interim Councilwoman Shelby Lambdin described it as "a small step" that provides reassurance to residents while sending "a really big message."

Public testimony reflected the divide. Some residents opposed the measure, urging the council to prioritize other issues, while others spoke in favor, stressing the importance of protecting community gatherings from immigration enforcement.