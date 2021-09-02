Sean Spicer to Newsmax: House Dems Will Try For-Show Bill on Abortion

House Democrats will probably attempt legislation on abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block Texas' abortion ban, but there will not be enough votes in the Senate for a bill to end up on President Joe Biden's desk, Newsmax host Sean Spicer said Thursday.

"They want to be on record very quickly, clearly," Spicer, a former press secretary and communications director under ex-President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "The Senate is quite another story, you know. I mean, they do have a majority, but they don't have a filibuster-proof majority, meaning the Senate Republicans could and would stop this."

The House Democrats, though, will have a vote so they'll be able to show their base they're trying to protect abortion, said Spicer.

"This is one of those pieces of political theater where there will be a vote so that they can tell their base 'we tried' and are doing everything possible to increase their majority in the House and the Senate," said Spicer. "That is obviously a whole other story, an uphill battle in itself, but they're going to try to do something."

The court's decision has also guaranteed that abortion will be an issue in the midterm elections, said Spicer.

"You're going to have Republicans out there fighting for this and Democrats out there trying to demagogue it, but it has put abortion much more on the front burner than it was 48 hours ago," said Spicer.

He also noted that advances in science are changing the narrative about when life begins.

"The same Democrats that want us to believe the science with COVID are at some point going to have to accept when life begins," said Spicer. "You're seeing that date move further and further back, so that's what's moving in the Republicans' and in the conservative pro-life movement's advantage.

"As we get more science, we get more understanding, you know, concretely of when life begins. I think for many of us of the Christian faith, we believe that life begins at conception. But now I think it's becoming harder and harder for the left to argue that life doesn't exist several weeks into a pregnancy."

