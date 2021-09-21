Rep. Ferguson to Newsmax: Dems $3.5T Spending Bill Will 'Kill' Small Businesses

GOP Rep. Drew Ferguson on Tuesday said the Democrat's $3.5 trillion spending bill would "kill" innovation and small businesses.

Appearing on "American Agenda," Ferguson said the Democrats "have taken a go-it-alone stance, saying that they have the votes to pass $3.5 trillion worth spending... But what they're doing to small businesses in America is just absolutely wrong. They're going to kill innovation and kill small businesses."

He said inflation and taxes are two things that could hurt small businesses.

According to a study published by the University of Pennsylvania's business school, two scenarios are likely to have macroeconomic impacts if the spending bill passes. In the first scenario, the authors write, "we find that federal debt increases by 8.9 percent, and GDP will fall by 4.0 percent in 2050 relative to the current baseline."

"Under the second scenario, we extend the proposals indefinitely beyond the 10-year budgetary window. In this scenario, we find that government debt increases by 16.4 percent in 2050 and GDP declines by 4.8 percent in the same year."

The authors' conclusions allude to a shrinking or a slowing of the United States economy if the bill passes.

Ferguson said it was wrong to give Biden "a blank check through December 2022 to run this socialist agenda. This is not what America's signed up for, and we're going to push back and fight against this every single day."

