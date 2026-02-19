WATCH TV LIVE

Va. Gov. Spanberger to Deliver Dem Response to Trump State of the Union

(AP)

Thursday, 19 February 2026 04:31 PM EST

 Newly elected Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger will deliver the Dem response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday, Democrat leaders in Congress said on Thursday.

The rebuttal gives a national platform to a rising star in the Democratic party after the Republican president's speech to Congress.

Spanberger, a former intelligence officer, replaced a Republican as Virginia governor after November elections.

 A group of Democrat lawmakers plan to abandon Trump's speech for an outdoor rally to protest against his policies.

Spanberger targeted Trump policies including housing and healthcare affordability in her campaign.

Spanberger is Virginia's first female governor; the state has pivoted to Democrats in recent elections.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan delivered the Dem response to Trump's State of the Union address in 2025. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


