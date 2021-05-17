Dan Crenshaw Leading Charge Against Military for Firing Space Force Commander

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, is leading the GOP charge on social media slamming military leaders for firing a Space Force commanding officer that claims Marxism is becoming prevalent in the organization.

“We need to be preparing our warriors to fight and win battles, not how to be (social justice warriors),” Crenshaw, a former U.S. Navy Seal who lost an eye while deployed in Afghanistan wrote on Twitter. “Far left critical race theory is taught while speaking out against Marxism is punished?'

Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier was fired Friday from his post as a commander of the 11th Space Warning Squadron for making comments during the Information Operation podcast by L. Todd Wood.

He said he went on the show to promote his self-published book, “Irresistible Revolution: Marxism's Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military,” which shows “the impact of a neo-Marxist agenda at the ground level within our armed forces,” Military.com reported.

"This decision was based on public comments made by Lt. Col. Lohmeier in a recent podcast," a Space Force spokesperson said in an email to Military.com. "Lt. Gen. (Stephen) Whiting has initiated a Command Directed Investigation on whether these comments constituted prohibited partisan political activity."

According to the article, soldiers are not allowed to engage in partisan politics while in uniform but are allowed when they are not on duty.

Lohmeier said he consulted with the public affairs office on the base and offered for his book to be reviewed before being published but was told it was not necessary.

Several other Republicans, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz added their voices on social media to criticize Lohmeier’s firing.

Cruz’s simple post on Twitter, “troubling.”

During the podcast, Lohmeier took aim at what he saw as two “competing narratives of what America was, is, and should be.”

“That wasn't just prolific in social media, or throughout the country during this past year, but it was spreading throughout the United States military,” he said during the show. “And I had recognized those narratives as being Marxist in nature.”

In the report by The Mail, Lohmeier said that things like the New York Times' 1619 Project were “un-American” for teaching that “at the time the country ratified the United States Constitution, it codified white supremacy as the law of the land.”

“If you want to disagree with that, then you start (being) labeled all manner of things including racist.” he said.

Many GOP lawmakers agreed with Lohmeier’s assessment.

“Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier is a hero, not only for putting on the uniform every day to defend our nation but also to defend the freedoms of the leftist mob attempting to cancel him,” Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said in a Twitter post.