Space Force Chief: Improving Delivery Efforts Vital

Improving the development, production, and delivery of critical equipment and enhancements will be vital to the United States maintaining space dominance, according to the U.S. Space Force's chief of space operations.

Gen. Chance Saltzman discussed the importance of space dominance in protecting national security and global economic stability during his keynote address at the annual Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

"Effective systems don't require perfection to be combat credible. We need to consider rapid entry into operations, manage the capability with a smart risk posture, and then focus on rapid and continuous improvement of the capability in operations," Saltzman said Tuesday, Space Force reported.

"Simply put, the Joint Force's ability to project power, offer options to national leaders and provide security to the American people depends directly on how well we deliver and sustain our space systems."

Saltzman spoke about how the Space Force can better deliver necessary capabilities that empower all branches of the military. He praised Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s recent orders that have focused on expediting getting new technologies into the hands of troops.

"Developing and delivering space warfighting capability is a vital part of our DNA as a service," Saltzman said, The Washington Times reported. "The time has come for us to focus on enhancing the speed and effectiveness of our deliveries. Because if we fall behind, the Joint Force and the nation will feel the consequences."

Saltzman said Space Force needs to adjust its relationship with industry.

"We’re leading a shift from a transactional relationship with industry to a collaborative one," he said.

"We’re planning more high-level touchpoints with industry leaders to make sure our strategies align. ... Closer collaboration to ensure mutual understanding of system requirements and the threat environment. And a clearer understanding of how our shared investments will benefit all of us."

He cited an online portal called Front Door "to gather innovative ideas from across the commercial sector."

Saltzman highlighted some successes and examples for "enhancing the speed and effectiveness of our deliveries."

"Over the last year, we launched two state-of-the-art GPS satellites to continue providing timing and navigation to the world," he said. "In the past, it took us almost two years to prepare, transport, stage and launch a GPS satellite. Now, it takes us only three months."

The general also spoke of the Space Development Agency's successful recent launch of the first Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture Tranche 1 Transport Layer space vehicles.

"This system will provide missile warning, tactical communications, optical cross-links and more," he said. "With more than 150 satellites in all, this capability will provide continuous overwatch and deny first mover advantage by making attacks against these systems less impactful."