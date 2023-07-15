Jan. 6 Protester From Fla. Sentenced to 6 Years

A federal judge on Friday sentenced a Florida woman to six years in prison for pressing a flagpole against the chest of a police officer during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta also castigated Audrey Southard-Rumsey, 54, as a "one-person wrecking crew" on Jan. 6, 2021, and added a "terrorism enhancement" to her sentence.

Southard-Rumsey was convicted of seven felony charges, including three counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; three counts of civil disorder; and one count of obstruction of an official proceeding during a "stipulated trial," the agency said.

"I have grievances since they don't listen to us at the polling place," she told the judge during the sentencing, The Hill reported. "They don't listen to us little people in the regular world."

The DOJ said that Southard-Rumsey traveled from her home to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, 2021, to attend a rally at the Ellipse to protest the 2020 presidential election and then proceeded to the U.S. Capitol, where a joint session of Congress was held to officially verify the results of the election.

Southard-Rumsey was among the protesters at the Capitol who pushed through police barricades to breach the building. She pressed a flagpole against the chest of one of the officers there, causing him to fall, the agency said in the release.

She also grabbed batons from two other officers in the Rotunda of the Capitol and threatened officers with a metal station she had in both hands, the release said.

The agency said she was captured on video during the event saying, "Tell Pelosi we are coming for that b****," and "There's a 100,000 of us, what's it going to be?"

"When you decide to throw me in prison for doing my duty, think of what I now have to give up," she reportedly told the judge.