WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: south korea | tariff | trump

Trade Deal Sets S. Korea Tariffs at 15%

Trade Deal Sets S. Korea Tariffs at 15%
(AP)

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 06:47 PM EDT

The United States has agreed a trade deal with South Korea that will subject South Korean imports to a 15% tariff rate, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

South Korea will also invest $350 billion in the United States and purchase $100 billion in U.S. energy products, Trump said on Truth Social.

"It is also agreed that South Korea will be completely OPEN TO TRADE with the United States, and that they will accept American product including Cars and Trucks, Agriculture, etc," Trump added.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The United States has agreed a trade deal with South Korea that will subject South Korean imports to a 15% tariff rate, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.South Korea will also invest $350 billion in the United States and purchase $100 billion in U.S. energy products,...
south korea, tariff, trump
84
2025-47-30
Wednesday, 30 July 2025 06:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved