Trade Deal Sets S. Korea Tariffs at 15%

The United States has agreed a trade deal with South Korea that will subject South Korean imports to a 15% tariff rate, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

South Korea will also invest $350 billion in the United States and purchase $100 billion in U.S. energy products, Trump said on Truth Social.

"It is also agreed that South Korea will be completely OPEN TO TRADE with the United States, and that they will accept American product including Cars and Trucks, Agriculture, etc," Trump added.