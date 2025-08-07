Ramaphosa, Trump Discuss Trade as US Tariffs Hit South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held a telephone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on bilateral trade and the two countries' trade negotiating teams will have more detailed talks, Ramaphosa's office said on Thursday.

South Africa tried for months but failed to negotiate a trade deal with Washington ahead of Trump's deadline. U.S. imports from South Africa now face a 30% duty.

"The two leaders undertook to continue with further engagements, recognizing the various trade negotiations the U.S. is currently involved in," Ramaphosa's office said in a statement.

"Respective trade negotiating teams will take forward more detailed discussions."