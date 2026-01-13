Noem: US to End Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in US

The U.S. is ending temporary protected status for thousands of Somalis in the United States, requiring them to leave by March 17, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says.

Somali migrants who have TPS will be ordered to leave the U.S. by March 17.

"Country ‍conditions in Somalia have improved to ‍the point that it no longer meets the law’s requirement for Temporary Protected Status," Noem said in a statement, Fox News reported Tuesday.

Trump in November said he was immediately terminating temporary deportation protections for Somalis living in Minnesota, accelerating the end ‍of a program that began in 1991 under former Republican President ⁠George H.W. Bush.

Trump has previously called Minnesota a "hub of fraudulent money laundering activity" under Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, an apparent response to unverified media reports, shared by several Republican ⁠lawmakers, that the Al-Shabab militant ​group in Somalia ⁠had benefited from fraud committed in Minnesota.

In the last few days, tens ‍of thousands of people have marched through Minneapolis to protest the fatal ‌shooting of a woman by an federal immigration agent.