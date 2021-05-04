Trump Launches New Platform to Communicate With Followers

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a new online platform to communicate with his followers online after being banned from Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building.

Twitter has said Trump is permanently banned from tweeting after the platform said a tweet of his following the action seemed to be supportive of those who engaged in violence that day. Trump has denied the allegation. Facebook is set to decide on Wednesday whether to reinstate Trump's account.

Either way, the new platform, called "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," and visible on Trump's website on the page www.donaldjtrump.com/desk, is up and running and allows Trump to post comments, photos and videos, noted Fox News, which first reported on the story.

The site does not currently allow for people to comment on Trump's posts.

Campaign Nucleus, which markets itself as the "digital ecosystem made for efficiently managing political campaigns and organizations and created by his former campaign manager, Brad Parscale, appears to be behind the site's creation, Fox reported.

"This is just a one-way communication," a source told Fox News. "This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers."

Neither Facebook nor Twitter had commented to Fox about the development.

Several posts already are on the site, dating back several weeks at least. Most appear to be postings of Trump's public statements, and some are rather long. But posts from this week appear more like his familiar tweets with jabs at his political adversaries or encouraging people to vote for his allies:

"Heartwarming to read new polls on big-shot warmonger Liz Cheney of the great State of Wyoming. She is so low that her only chance would be if vast numbers of people run against her which, hopefully, won’t happen. They never liked her much, but I say she’ll never run in a Wyoming election again!"

"So nice to see RINO Mitt Romney booed off the stage at the Utah Republican State Convention. They are among the earliest to have figured this guy out, a stone cold loser!"