Credentials for Social Media Influencers at Dem Convention

Social media influencers will be able to get credentials to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August, giving high-profile trendsetters the same access as reporters from traditional media outlets.

The DNC's "creators" registration page acknowledges that "Americans continue to consume information and content in new and changing ways."

According to The Hill, the credentials give holders access to secluded areas during the four-day convention. But the DNC also has said it'll help the credentialed "creators" with logistical assistance to enhance their coverage.

The Hill noted the Biden administration has widely embraced social media influencers who have massive followers on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube — and hosts meetings and updates for them at the White House.

Last year, Biden's team planned to "lean on hundreds of social media 'influencers' who would tout Biden's record — and soon may have their own briefing room at the White House," Axios reported at the time.

"When the stakes are this high in the election, we are going to use every tool we have to reach young voters where they are," a Biden campaign official told The Hill.

TikTok reaches more than 100 million regular users in the United States daily, though there have been been concerns about the platform's ties to China.

Earlier this month, former President Donald Trump's campaign joined the platform.