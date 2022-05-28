Trump Compares Clinton Campaign Manager Mook to Jon Lovitz's 'the Liar'

In a lighter moment at his Wyoming Save America rally Saturday night, former President Donald Trump compared failed Hillary Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook to "Saturday Night Live" actor Jon Lovitz's pathological liar character.

Lovitz's character, Trump joked in the rally that aired live on Newsmax, would just repeat the question and affirm it with, "Yeah, that's right!"

"I remembered Chris Wallace asked Robby Mook a question: 'Does Trump have anything to do with Russia?' And Robby Mook was like, 'You know Jon Lovitz, the liar?' Remember when Saturday night used to be good? It is so pathetic. It's so bad, but remember Jon Lovitz?"

Trump then played that role of Lovitz's "the liar" character, mocking Mook's response to Wallace about the "Russia, Russia, Russia hoax."

"'Yeah yeah, yeah, yeah, I'm a businessman,'" Trump said. "'That's right. I'm a businessman. That's right. I'm a business man. I went to the Wharton School of Finance. That's right. I went to the Wharton School. Yeah, I'm a great success.'

"Remember, Jon Lovitz, the liar? This was Robby Mook," Trump continued. "He said about Russia, Robby Mook said, 'Yeah, yeah. Russia. Russia.'"

Trump, joking aside, told his Casper, Wyoming, supporters that's where the "Russia hoax began."

"And I'm telling you, I was watching this crazy interview, and I think that's where it started," Trump said. "And they made it up. It was a hoax, and now they're doing it again and again and again, and the biggest problem we have is the fake news media, because they know it's a hoax and they play it up.

"The Mueller witch hunt wasn't an investigation. It was a cover-up, and it was the closest thing to a real coup attempt, in my opinion, in the history of our country.

"I think that the Mueller witch hunt, they had so little. They had just nothing."

