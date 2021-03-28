Even 'SNL' Mocks Biden's Press Conference Cheat Sheets

Showing a lovey-dovey Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff, the only second gentleman in U.S. history, "Saturday Night Live" did take a brief timeout from conservative bashing to make a joke about President Joe Biden needing cheat sheets.

"​Hey, did you all catch my press conference, it was so easy," "SNL" actor Alex Moffat as Biden told Maya Rudolph's Harris. "A lot of critics thought I wasn't mentally prepared enough."

Moffat's Biden then looked down at his notes to finish his brief quip, reading: "But I think I proved them all wrong."

Biden was revealed to have had note cards at his first solo press conference Thursday, including photos and names of the 10 journalists from Biden-friendly news outlets he planned to call on. Neither Newsmax's Emerald Robinson, nor Fox News, were called on.

Moffat's Biden also joked about the massive $1.9 trillion spending package that gave lower-income individuals $1,400 and a family of 4 $5,600.

"Giving out checks," Moffat's Biden said. "Who wants stimmies? Woooo! Make it rain."

Last night's episode mocked Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, suggesting he was guilty of "sedition," ignorant to Jewish customs, and Rudolph's Harris called his haircut that of a "serial killer."

It also suggested Georgia state legislature passing election reforms was designed to keep Blacks from voting.

And, finally, SNL's Cicily Strong played Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who climbed in through the window, saying "this looks pretty swanky for antifa headquarters."

"Marjorie, why don't you just knock on the door," Rudolph's Harris asked.

"No, no," the actress mocking Greene in a Georgia dialect replied. "Ever since Jan. 6 I've only been entering dwellings insurrection style.

"I don't trust doors," she continued, coincidentally also glancing at cue cards. "Doors is what's destroying this country. I only enter rooms in HVAC ducts, windows, S.I.R. systems."

"SNL" wished a "Happy Passover," but it has been under fire for one of its comics making jokes some have rebuked as anti-Semitic.

"SNL" sketch "Weekend Update" co-anchor Michael Che joked Feb. 20, "Israel is reporting that they've vaccinated half of their population. I'm going to guess it's the Jewish half."