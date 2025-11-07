WATCH TV LIVE

Justices' Emergency Order Temporarily Blocks Full SNAP Food Aid Payments

Justices' Emergency Order Temporarily Blocks Full SNAP Food Aid Payments

Friday, 07 November 2025 09:48 PM EST

The Supreme Court on Friday approved the Trump administration’s emergency request to temporarily stop a lower-court order that required full funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during the government shutdown.

This decision allows for partial payments to continue while legal battles unfold, according to The Associated Press.

The ruling came just hours after a federal judge ordered the administration to make full SNAP payments by midnight.

Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge John McConnell Jr. in Rhode Island decided that the administration must maintain full funding for November.

He stated that any cut in benefits would cause “irreparable harm” to millions of Americans who depend on this support.

The order followed lawsuits from Democrat-led states and anti-hunger groups that accused the administration of improperly withholding funds for the country’s largest food-aid program.

Administration officials mentioned that the Department of Agriculture has about $4.6 billion left in its contingency fund.

This amount is roughly half of what is needed to cover a month of SNAP benefits.

PBS NewsHour reported that USDA leaders cautioned that the fund was not designed to keep the program running during an extended shutdown.

In its emergency appeal to the Supreme Court, the Justice Department claimed that lower courts cannot force the executive branch to spend money that Congress has not approved.

Reuters reported that government lawyers argued that enforcing the full-payment order would take away congressional authority and break federal spending laws.

Despite the uncertainty, several states including New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts proceeded with full payments after earlier court rulings.

State officials told Reuters they had received guidance from the federal government allowing the funds.

However, they recognized that the situation could change based on the Supreme Court’s final decision.

President Donald Trump expressed hesitation about authorizing full payments because the remaining funds come from an emergency reserve meant for wars or natural disasters.

He said Democrats could resolve the deadlock by reopening the government and approving regular funding for food assistance.

CBS News reported that the White House stated it is following court orders but aims to avoid using emergency reserves beyond what Congress permits.

Officials confirmed they will continue partial payments while awaiting additional rulings.

SNAP supports about 42 million Americans and costs around $8 billion a month.

Time magazine noted that the dispute raises a constitutional issue over whether courts can compel the executive branch to spend funds not approved by Congress.

The Supreme Court’s stay suggests this question will likely remain unanswered until the justices deliver a final ruling or Congress restores full funding.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 07 November 2025 09:48 PM
