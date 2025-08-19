WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Escalates Bid to Rein In 'Woke' Smithsonian Institution

 The Smithsonian Institution's Smithsonian Castle is seen at the National Mall in Washington. (AP)

Tuesday, 19 August 2025 03:11 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he asked his attorneys to go through museums in Washington while suggesting he would pressure the Smithsonian Institution like he has attempted to pressure colleges and universities.

"The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been — Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future," Trump said on social media.

"I have instructed my attorneys to go through the Museums, and start the exact same process that has been done with Colleges and Universities where tremendous progress has been made."

The criticism follows Trump’s March 2025 executive order, “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” which directed federal agencies and cultural institutions, including the Smithsonian, to strip away what he calls “improper ideology.” The order urged museums to highlight patriotic and unifying themes rather than what the administration sees as politically divisive narratives.

Trump has accused the Smithsonian of portraying American traditions as “inherently harmful and oppressive,” singling out exhibits at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the American Art Museum, and the American Women’s History Museum. Targets included an online resource linking “hard work” and “the nuclear family” to white culture, presentations describing race as a social construct, and plans for exhibitions on transgender athletes.

To enforce the mandate, the White House launched a review of eight Smithsonian museums, with Vice President J.D. Vance leading the process. The administration has already overseen changes, including the removal of references to Trump’s impeachments from a presidential history display—moves critics say risk rewriting the historical record.

Newsmax contributed to this report.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


