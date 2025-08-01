Smithsonian Removes References to Trump Impeachments

The Smithsonian Institution last month removed references to President Donald Trump's two impeachments from an exhibit display.

The move by the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History was part of a content review the institution agreed to undertake after the White House tried to remove an art museum director, The Washington Post reported Thursday night.

After the Post story about the removal first published, the Smithsonian said in a statement that "a future and updated exhibit will include all impeachments."

The museum had displayed a temporary label including content about Trump's impeachments since September 2021. The label, which read "Case under redesign (history happens)," also included information about former Presidents Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Bill Clinton.

A spokesperson told the newspaper the label was intended to be a short-term addition to address current events.

The exhibit, in returning to the way it appeared in 2008, now notes that "only three presidents have seriously faced removal."

"In reviewing our legacy content recently, it became clear that the 'Limits of Presidential Power' section in The American Presidency: A Glorious Burden exhibition needed to be addressed," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"The section of this exhibition covers Congress, The Supreme Court, Impeachment, and Public Opinion. Because the other topics in this section had not been updated since 2008, the decision was made to restore the Impeachment case back to its 2008 appearance."

Several Democrats and Trump critics took to social media to express outrage at the removal.

"This is what Donald Trump wants you to forget. America never will," Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., wrote on X with images from The New York Times' front pages reporting on the impeachments.

Joe Walsh, a former Republican and lawmaker, called the removal "Despicable. Reprehensible. Dishonest. Cowardly."

Trump in March signed an executive order that targeted funding to Smithsonian programs with "divisive" narratives and "improper ideology."

Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., last week introduced legislation to codify Trump's order and direct Smithsonian Board of Regents executive appointees to remove improper ideology and divisive racial narratives from the institution's properties.

Trump in late May announced on his Truth Social account that he was firing Kim Sajet, the director of the National Portrait Gallery. However, nearly a week later, it was reported Sajet continued to appear for work, conducting meetings and handling other museum business.

The institution's Board of Regents reasserted in June that only the Smithsonian's secretary could fire museum directors but also said it would scrutinize content across its museum for partisan bias.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.