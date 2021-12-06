Curtis Sliwa PAC Aims at Beating Schumer Reelection Bid, Promoting GOP Contender

Curtis Sliwa means to remain a player in the Republican Party despite his blowout New York City mayoral loss — and is setting his sights on Democrat stalwart Sen. Charles Schumer.

The Guardian Angels founder has created a "Save the Senate" political action committee to take down the Senate Majority Leader in his 2022 reelection bid and to promote a GOP candidate.

"Though we came up short in our mayoral campaign, my movement for change progresses onward," the mission statement reads. "I am more committed than ever to advancing our Republican values and priorities and holding liberal elitists accountable for failing New York and America," Sliwa writes on the website’s mission statement.

"Next up: Senator Chuck Schumer. After serving in government for nearly 50 years, Chuck Schumer has proved to be an incompetent, power hungry career politician. As Senator, Schumer has delivered nothing more than Sunday press conferences with empty promises. Between the rising cost of living, a broken healthcare system, struggling public schools, and lack of affordable housing, it is clear that Senator Schumer’s primary concern is keeping himself and his cronies in power."

"[Schumer] wants the American people to continue funding his disastrous policies that leave us with less public safety, housing insecurity, burdensome taxes, and arrogance towards necessary change."

First elected after beating former Sen. Al D’Amato in 1998, Schumer is up for a fifth term. D’Amato endorsed Schumer’s 2016 election bid.

"We’ve got to get rid of Chucky Cheese Schumer," Sliwa told the New York Post in a Sunday interview.

The New York Post has reported that Aleksander Mici, a lawyer and Albanian immigrant from the Bronx, has already announced his challenge to Schumer.

"You can have a 'Jeopardy' question about the Republican candidates who run against Schumer in the past," Sliwa told the news outlet. "I’d like to see a candidate who can give Schumer a run for his money."

Sliwa told the news outlet there’s likely going to be a "Republican wave" next year that could even shake Schumer’s chances.

"Schumer is the poster child on why there should be term limits," he told the New York Post — adding he’d even consider running against Schumer himself if it comes to that.