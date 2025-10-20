Sliwa Blasts Cuomo for Creating NYC's 'Socialist Nightmare'

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo created "the socialist takeover" in New York City and should end his mayoral campaign, Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa said Monday.

In a fiery statement shared by his campaign, Sliwa blasted Cuomo as "the architect of New York's decline," accusing him of empowering radical left policies that have eroded public safety and driven the city into chaos.

"Cuomo created this socialist nightmare," Sliwa said of the ex-governor who resigned in disgrace. "He defunded the police, shuttered Rikers, and signed no-cash bail into law, leaving our streets a war zone. Now he's slinking back, pretending to be our savior? New Yorkers won't fall for it."

Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels and a longtime critic of Cuomo and the city's liberal leadership, accused the former governor of "normalizing the radical left" and paving the way for Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani, who defeated Cuomo in the Democratic Party primary.

The election is Nov. 4.

"Cuomo's the one who built this mess," said Sliwa. "He resigned in disgrace, lost his own primary to a socialist, and now dares to pose as a moderate. A vote for him is a vote for more decline."

The statement marks Sliwa's sharpest attack as he seeks to gain ground in a three-way mayoral race dominated by Mamdani and Cuomo.

Polls show Sliwa trailing both men as he fights to unite Republicans and disaffected Democrats behind his law-and-order platform.

"He's not here to fix New York — he's here to stop those who will," Sliwa said. "If Cuomo wants accountability, he can start by dropping out."

Sliwa's blast at Cuomo comes with the Republican's new campaign ads featuring support from Queens Democrat Councilman Robert Holden, who crossed party lines to endorse Sliwa.

In a 30-second spot, Holden declares, "I'm a Democrat — but I'm fed up," while images of Cuomo and Mamdani flash across the screen. "You deserve better," Holden says. "New York needs someone focused on affordability, safety, and sanity. We need Curtis Sliwa," the New York Post reported.

At the same time, Sliwa's campaign got a major boost from former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who endorsed him during his "America's Mayor Live" podcast, simulcast on Newsmax2.

"Here's my choice: 100% Curtis Sliwa," Giuliani said, praising him as a "fighter for law and order" and calling Cuomo "a failed leader who resigned in disgrace."

Giuliani's backing could help Sliwa energize older and conservative voters frustrated by rising crime and left-wing governance.

"Rudy built this city back from chaos," Sliwa said, welcoming the endorsement. "I'm honored to have his support and to continue his mission of law, order, and common sense."

Cuomo, a late-minute addition to the mayor's race, resigned in the face of sexual harassment claims and was criticized for his handing of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.