Military Spending Bill Blocked by Senate Dems as Shutdown Grinds On

Senate Democrats on Thursday blocked a bill that would have funded the Pentagon for a full year, thwarting an effort by Republicans to restart some federal funding as the government shutdown stretched into its 16th day.

The tally was 50-44, falling short of the 60 needed to advance the measure in the 100-member Senate. The vote was largely along party lines, with President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans voting in favor and all but three Democrats objecting.

Democrats who voted against advancing the legislation said they did not want to back spending on the military without providing funding for other programs, such as healthcare and housing, that are important to Americans.

"It’s always been unacceptable to Democrats to do the defense bill without other bills that have so many things that are important to the American people in terms of healthcare, in terms of housing, in terms of safety," Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the chamber's Democratic leader, told reporters before the vote.

Republicans accused Democrats of playing politics by voting against the bill in order to keep their "leverage" in the debate over how to fund the government and end the shutdown that began on Oct. 1.

"This is politics," Senate Majority Leader John Thune, of South Dakota, said, accusing Democrats of not being interested in supporting U.S. troops.

Republicans control the House, Senate, and White House, but would need Democratic votes in the Senate to advance any bill to reopen the government because they control just 53 seats, not the 60 needed to advance most legislation.

The $852 billion Defense Department appropriations bill was passed out of committee earlier this year with a strongly bipartisan 26-3 vote.

Democrats say any funding package to reopen the government must also extend healthcare subsidies for about 24 million Americans that are due to expire at the end of the year.

Trump signed an order on Wednesday directing Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to ensure active-duty U.S. military personnel received pay this week despite the shutdown.