Senate Fails to End Shutdown, Ties Record for Longest Closure

The Senate failed to reopen the federal government on Tuesday, tying the record for the longest shutdown in U.S. history — the 2018–2019 closure.

Some Democrats joined Republicans in the Senate's 14th attempt to end the shutdown, but the 54–44 vote still fell short of the 60 votes required to advance the measure. The stalemate pushed the shutdown into its 35th day.

Democrat Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, along with independent Sen. Angus King of Maine, voted with Republicans. GOP Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky broke ranks once again and voted with Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R–S.D., remained hopeful Monday that a deal could be reached soon, telling reporters, "Based on my gut and how these things operate, I think we're getting close to an off-ramp."

"The objective here is to try and get something that we could send back to the House that would open up the government," he added.

President Donald Trump has urged Republicans to end the Senate filibuster, warning that failure to do so would result in "huge losses" for the party in the 2026 midterms.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has become a major pressure point for lawmakers in both parties. Trump has tied the continuation of SNAP benefits to reopening the government.

"SNAP BENEFITS, which increased by Billions and Billions of Dollars (MANY FOLD!) during Crooked Joe Biden's disastrous term in office...will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before!" the president wrote Tuesday on Truth Social.