Speaker Johnson: House GOP Will Pass Continuing Resolution

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Wednesday that a continuing resolution will be passed in the House to keep the government open despite "unreasonable and unprecedented demands" from Democrats.

"We'll have a continuing resolution," Johnson said on ABC News' "Good Morning America." "It'll go through the end of the fiscal year, and we will pass that out of the House and send it over to the Senate."

He added that he hopes "reasonably minded members of both sides of the aisle" will do the "right thing" and pass it.

"It doesn't help anyone to have a government shutdown," Johnson commented. "We've been negotiating in good faith for many weeks to try to get to a top line that everyone could agree with, but the Democrats put in some very unreasonable and unprecedented demands at the end, so that's what's forced us to this continuing resolution situation."

Johnson also on Wednesday praised President Donald Trump's speech to the joint session of Congress.

"It was not a speech for the mainstream media; it was a speech for the American people," he said. "It was very well received in the House, except by the Democrats, of course, who resorted to this sort of pettiness, and I even had to eject a member from the chamber."

Johnson ejected Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who began shouting out soon after Trump started to address the lawmakers.

"If the Democrats want a 77-year-old congressman to be the face of their resistance heckling the President, then bring it on," Johnson said Wednesday. "We couldn't allow that on the House floor, and so I had to eject him. I didn't want to do that. I hate that it resorted to that, but we've got to keep decorum in the chamber."

Johnson also claimed that the address "used to be a celebrated event" and that Republicans clapped for former President Joe Biden.

"But last night, the Democrats couldn't even stand for the Americans that President Trump was recognizing in the gallery," said Johnson. "You had the families of Jocelyn Nungaray and Laken Riley and Corey Comperatore — Americans who had lost their lives. They couldn't stand and applaud for the capture of the terrorist mastermind of Abbey Gate. It was really a sad affair."