Tags: shutdown | government | trump | lawsuits | doj | james boasberg

Shutdown Stalls Hundreds of Suits Opposing Trump Agenda

Wednesday, 01 October 2025 03:54 PM EDT

Hundreds of lawsuits challenging Trump administration policies are being paused or otherwise affected by the government shutdown, Bloomberg reported.

They include cases on immigration, funding, firings, and tariffs. Additionally, the shutdown could also affect civil cases the Department of Justice is pursuing, including an antitrust case against Live Nation (Ticketmaster).

The DOJ on Wednesday asked a federal judge in Manhattan to pause the case, but he rejected the request for now.

In Washington, D.C., Chief Judge James Boasberg issued a blanket order extending deadlines in federal government cases to streamline delays, though this does not apply to cases seeking emergency relief from Trump administration actions.

The general pause applies to civil cases involving the federal government, especially the more than 500 lawsuits against Trump policies.

The federal judiciary on Wednesday said courts nationwide could sustain paid operations through Oct. 17, after Congress failed to pass spending legislation in time to avert a government shutdown.

During the last government shutdown in 2019 during President Donald Trump's first term in office, the federal judiciary remained operational for the full five weeks.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 01 October 2025 03:54 PM
