Fort Worth Business Owner Gardner Seeking Granger's Texas Seat

Fort Worth business owner Shellie Gardner on Thursday announced her candidacy to represent Texas' 12th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming the fourth Republican to join the race to fill the seat currently held by GOP Rep. Kay Granger, who is not seeking reelection in 2024.

Gardner has been the owner of Christmas Light Source in Fort Worth, for the past 19 years. Her company supplies Christmas lights nationally, including for the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

She said in a press release announcing her candidacy for the House that as a trained electrical engineer, she has the analytical skills needed to address complex issues facing the United States. The 12th District seat has been held by a Republican since 1996 when Granger was first elected.

"We need more problem solvers in Congress," Gardner said. "This campaign is about empowering the American people. We live in the greatest country on earth, and our potential as citizens and as a country is unlimited."

Gardner said she went into the Christmas lights business after she and her husband, David Robinson, decided to have children. She realized her career in real estate would keep them from having the family lifestyle they wanted, so she and her husband invested in a Christ-centric business they could do from home.

She commented that she has relied on her strong Christian faith to guide her through difficulties while achieving success as an entrepreneur, and now, after being in business for almost 20 years, she is looking for ways to give back to the community.

The couple is active in their community and were early donors and supporters for the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.

Gardner said her primary focus for Congress is the need to secure the border.

"[President Joe] Biden’s open-door border policy is destroying the very fabric of America," she said. "We need a comprehensive approach to securing the border, utilizing both the construction of a wall and leveraging the latest technological solutions."

Gardner added she will bring her conservative values to the nation's capital to "cut regulations, lower taxes, and return our country to the economic growth and prosperity we experienced under President [Donald] Trump."

She and her husband have two adult children and said that when she's not spreading Christmas joy, she enjoys shooting, cycling, and spending time with her family.