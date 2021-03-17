Shelley Moore Capito: Biden Admin 'Destroying the Country' with Immigration Policies

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito told Fox News on Wednesday that the “crisis” on the Southwest border is “going to get much, much worse,” due to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

Capito, R-W.Va., told “America Reports,” that “we think this is exceedingly important,” noting that 40 Republicans in the Senate “have written to the [Government Accountability Office] to ask a determination of the legality of what the president has done by suspending construction dollars for the wall.”

She continued, “We passed, as a Congress, a $1.725 billion wall construction funding in the 2021 appropriation cycle. That is the will of Congress, the will of the people. So, that is a border system, too, that is not just fencing, that's all the innovations that we have to try to disrupt the flow. A lot of it is replacement wall as well, so they come down, the president issues the order to say stop, we have more people flooding across, walls up, it's an untenable situation, plus we don't have the technology moving forward. It can really help the wall situation become bigger, greater, and much more sophisticated in terms of detecting folks that are coming in.”

When asked if the Biden administration will “step up” as Gov. Greg Abbott has said, Capito responded, “All indications are no. The only way they are stepping up is to expand the amount of shelters that they can go to, the existing shelters are at capacity. It's an unsafe and untenable situation as I see right now, so as you build more shelters, we are approaching peak season. Once you hit a spring and early summer, the numbers always go up so I expect them to go up even exponentially, especially when the open arms of the Biden administration are saying, ‘come on in and we will send you on a bus and you can have a place to stay in our country.’”

She concluded, "I plan to go to the border on Friday, we are going to get to a combustible point where the Republicans and Democrats are going to tell the administration this has got to stop and you have got to find a better way to solve this problem. And the one way to do it is to say, 'no, you are not going to be able to get in and tell the traffickers, tell the other countries, we're not going to help you with asylum claims and other countries, you want to come to this country because you are oppressed, we understand that but this has got to stop. This is very, very outrageous.'"