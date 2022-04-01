×
Sen. Shelby to Vote Against Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Ketanji Brown Jackson and Richard Shelby
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, meets with Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., in Shelbys office on Capitol Hill on Thursday. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 01 April 2022 02:59 PM

Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., says he will vote against the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Shelby made his announcement in a statement released by his office on Friday.

"Yesterday, I had the opportunity to meet with Judge Jackson," he said. "As with any nominee to the Supreme Court, I believe it is important to carefully consider their qualifications and credentials, including their judicial philosophy, temperament, and prior decisions as a judge.

"We had a candid discussion in which I questioned her about my concerns, such as her judicial philosophy, position on court-packing, and prior sentencing record as a judge. While I enjoyed meeting Judge Jackson, her answers did not sufficiently alleviate my concerns. As such, I am unable to support her nomination to the Supreme Court."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has already said he will not support Jackson.

While most Republicans are expected to vote against Jackson's confirmation, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has come out to support her and would be expected to vote with the 48 Democrats and two independents in confirming her to the Supreme Court.

Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., says he will vote against the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.
