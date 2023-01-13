Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Rep. Schiff Could Face Ethics Violations

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Newsmax Friday that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., could face ethics violations for his actions and lies related to the Russiagate hoax and his collusion with Twitter to shut down accounts with dissenting views.

"It's important to know that a person who is a member of Congress can be held directly liable for their actions," Sessions said during "Prime News" Friday. "If it can be proven that these were not only not true, but that they were misleading and he was using his office to do that, as a member of Congress, and that would certainly lead to an ethics investigation."

Sessions said that the new Republican majority will hold investigations into the "weaponization" of federal agencies against political opponents, and will look at the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the role people like Schiff played in perpetuating the debunked allegations of former President Donald Trump colluding with Russia to win the 2016 election.

He said the investigations are just starting, but federal agencies will have to cooperate in the same way as they did during the Democrat-led Trump investigations, releasing documents in the same timely manner as they did during that time.

"We're just in the first part of this investigation and certainly have the ability, not only to go back because there's lots of tape on it, but to look at the exact same accusations [that] were made against Donald Trump in the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation the same way that they engaged with the Democrats," he said.

"They will need to engage with the majority party now."

Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Thursday that he is removing Schiff from the House Intelligence Committee to "keep politics" out of the committee's work of keeping the nation safe, according to The Hill.

"What I am doing with the Intel Committee [is] bringing it back to the jurisdiction it's supposed to do. Forward-looking to keep this country safe, keep the politics out of it," The Hill reported McCarthy telling reporters in the Capitol Thursday. "So yes, I'm doing exactly what we're supposed to do."

McCarthy also criticized Schiff for his role as lead manager during the first impeachment of Trump by "exaggerating" the key charge of Trump abusing his power by demanding a quid pro quo with newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"He put America — for four years — through an impeachment that he knew was a lie," The Hill reported McCarthy saying.

