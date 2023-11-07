×
Top US Officials Press Congress to Pass Ukraine Aid

Tuesday, 07 November 2023 09:25 AM EST

The heads of the U.S. Treasury, Defense and State Departments called on Congress to fund $11.8 billion in Ukraine aid as part of President Joe Biden's supplemental spending request, according to a letter released on Tuesday.

"This funding benefits from an unprecedented level of robust oversight and transparency, and is bolstered by significant budget support from the European Union, other G7 partners, and the International Monetary Fund," the secretaries, along with the USAID administrator, wrote to congressional leaders. 

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen commented about the letter on social media. 

"I joined@SecDef, @SecBlinken, and @PowerUSAID in a letter urging Congress to fully support@POTUS’ request to sustain our direct budget support to Ukraine, which plays a critical role in bolstering their military efforts to win this war," Yellem posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Ukraine’s success advances U.S. national security and demonstrates the resolve of the U.S and its partners to defend the territorial sovereignty and fundamental freedoms of democratic countries against authoritarian aggression."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Politics
