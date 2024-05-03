WATCH TV LIVE

GOP Senators Demand Biden Drop Gaza Refugee Plan

By    |   Friday, 03 May 2024 11:40 AM EDT

Thirty-five Republican senators are demanding President Joe Biden stop considering a plan to welcome Gazan refugees into the U.S.

The lawmakers' comments came in a Thursday letter to Biden. Sparking their concerns was a report by CBS News that the administration is considering bringing certain Palestinians to the U.S. as refugees. The outlet attributed its information to internal federal government documents.

The senators wrote, "Your administration's reported plan to accept Gazan refugees poses a national security risk to the United States. With more than a third of Gazans supporting the Hamas militants, we are not confident that your administration can adequately vet this high-risk population for terrorist ties and sympathies before admitting them into the United States.

"We are also frustrated that your administration is pushing ahead with a plan to evacuate Gazans from the Strip when there are still American citizens held hostage by Hamas. We demand that your administration cease planning for accepting Gazan refugees until you adequately answer our concerns and focus your attention instead on securing the release of U.S. hostages held by Hamas.

"Unfortunately, the risk of terrorists entering our homeland is no hypothetical matter. Border officials have arrested 169 people on the FBI terror watch lists in Fiscal Year 2023, a record-setting number that exceeds the total of the last six fiscal years combined.

"Apprehended terrorists include a Hezbollah fighter who intended 'to make a bomb' and was headed for New York. Given your administration’s abject failure at countering the flow of potential terrorists at our border, how can Congress trust your administration to adequately vet the refugees crossing the Egypt-Gaza border, located nearly 6,000 miles away from Washington, D.C.?"

Senators who signed the letter included Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

