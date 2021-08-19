Second Vaccinated Senator Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, on Thursday announced he had positive for the novel coronavirus just a few hours after Sen. Roger Wicker R-Miss., announced the same.

Both Senators are fully vaccinated and recovering at home as the Senate is out of town until mid-September.

King, in a statement, said he and his staff took precautions to social distance while in Washington, D.C., but that he began "feeling mildly feverish yesterday."

"I took a test this morning at my doctor’s suggestion, and it came back positive. While I am not feeling great, I’m definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine. I am taking this diagnosis very seriously, quarantining myself at home and telling the few people I’ve been in contact with to get tested in order to limit any further spread," King said.

Wicker and King are the second and third known breakthrough cases (when a fully vaccinated individual tests positive) in the Senate.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., became the first known breakthrough case amongst senators earlier this month. Graham quarantined and returned to the Senate last week in time to vote on a budget blueprint for Democrats' $3.5 trillion spending plan.