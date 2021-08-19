×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: senator | breakthrough covid | king | wicker

Second Vaccinated Senator Tests Positive for COVID-19

Second Vaccinated Senator Tests Positive for COVID-19
U.S. Sen. Angus King (I-ME). (Anna Moneymaker/Getty)

By    |   Thursday, 19 August 2021 02:36 PM

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, on Thursday announced he had positive for the novel coronavirus just a few hours after Sen. Roger Wicker R-Miss., announced the same.

Both Senators are fully vaccinated and recovering at home as the Senate is out of town until mid-September.

King, in a statement, said he and his staff took precautions to social distance while in Washington, D.C., but that he began "feeling mildly feverish yesterday." 

"I took a test this morning at my doctor’s suggestion, and it came back positive. While I am not feeling great, I’m definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine. I am taking this diagnosis very seriously, quarantining myself at home and telling the few people I’ve been in contact with to get tested in order to limit any further spread," King said.

Wicker and King are the second and third known breakthrough cases (when a fully vaccinated individual tests positive) in the Senate. 

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., became the first known breakthrough case amongst senators earlier this month. Graham quarantined and returned to the Senate last week in time to vote on a budget blueprint for Democrats' $3.5 trillion spending plan. 

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, on Thursday announced he had positive for the novel coronavirus just a few hours after Sen. Roger Wicker R-Miss., announced the same.
senator, breakthrough covid, king, wicker
196
2021-36-19
Thursday, 19 August 2021 02:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved