Senate Passes Resolution to End Biden Healthcare Vaccine Mandate

Wednesday, 02 March 2022 05:23 PM

With six Democrats absent, Republicans were able to vote down President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate on healthcare workers 49-44 on Wednesday, The Hill reported.

The Republicans invoked The Congressional Review Act (CRA) to force the vote — a tool uses to overturn rules issued by federal agencies. Republicans were able to win the vote because six Democrats did not appear for the vote.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan, proposed the resolution.

Biden's mandate for healthcare workers at facilities that take Medicare and Medicaid — which is ostensibly all U.S. healthcare providers — was put in force through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The House would not have take up the vote on the resolution — and pass it against a slim Democrat majority — before sending it to Biden's desk for what is likely to be a veto, according to the report.

"If it passes this won't go anywhere in the House and President Biden would veto it," a Senate Democrat aide told The Hill.

The six Democrats who were absent on the vote:

  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin
  • Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota
  • Sen. Ben Ray Luján, New Mexico
  • Sen. Alex Padilla, California
  • Sen. Tina Smith, Minnesota

Retiring Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., was the only Republican who was absent and did not vote.

The votes were straight down party lines, with the two Senate independents — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; and Angus King, I-Maine — voting with the Democrats.

Wednesday, 02 March 2022 05:23 PM
