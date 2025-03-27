WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: senate | trump | tax cuts | steve scalise | budget vote | jodey arrington

Rep. Scalise: Senate Changes Could Delay Final Budget Vote

Thursday, 27 March 2025 11:56 AM EDT

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said Thursday that the final budget vote could get delayed until after the two-week Easter recess depending on changes made in the Senate to the resolution approved last month in the lower chamber, Politico reported.

With the Senate moving toward a vote next week, Scalise said the House would still need to approve changes before final draft work of the budget legislation can begin.

"We have to take a look at what they do if they make any changes," Scalise said, according to the report. "But we want to keep this process moving quickly."

The House Budget Committee released a fiscal blueprint for GOP budget legislation that would raise the debt limit by $4 trillion, include $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and a $300 billion increase in border and defense funding, and would cut spending by $1.5 trillion over 10 years.

If the Senate, for example, opts against matching the $1.5 trillion in spending cuts that the House approved, "it will not be well received," House Budget Chair Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, said Wednesday night, according to Politico.

Scalise himself said Wednesday that the Senate is "moving even faster now" given the push from President Donald Trump.

"We've got to get this bill moved through as quickly as possible to get those big bounces in the economy that [the White House] was talking about," Scalise said in an interview. "Because right now, there is a lot of uncertainty that's holding back a lot of trillions, I've heard, of investment that could be coming into the economy that's not right now until we get this done. Let's get it done soon and then get the big bounce that comes with it for the American workers and the economy."

If the Senate does stamp its final approval next week, Scalise said Thursday the House will be ready.

"Our committees have been working already to be ready, to be prepared for the reconciliation side once the budget's done. So we want to move it as quickly as possible," he said, Politico reported.

Congress goes into recess on April 14.

Mark Swanson

Thursday, 27 March 2025 11:56 AM
