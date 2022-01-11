×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2022 Elections | senate | trump | leadership | mcconnell

McConnell to Run Again for Senate Leader Despite Trump's Attacks

McConnell to Run Again for Senate Leader Despite Trump's Attacks

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 11 January 2022 07:10 PM

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., confirmed on Tuesday that he would run for another term as head of the Senate Republican Conference, The Hill reported.

The decision comes amid a series of attacks by former President Donald Trump over McConnell's loyalty after blaming him for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot and support for the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework (BIF) legislation.

''I'm going to be running again for leader later this year,'' McConnell, who has served in the position since 2007, told reporters.

McConnell, who will be 80 on Feb. 20, announced the decision after Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., verified over the weekend that he would also seek a fourth Senate term.

Thune, 61, is also eligible to continue serving as conference whip for two more years before term limits require him to step aside. McConnell's leadership position does not have the same limits, however.

According to The Hill, some Republicans have raised questions about whether McConnell can effectively serve as a leader while his relationship with the former president remains strained.

Last month, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said that a Republican leader in Congress needs to have ''a working relationship with Donald Trump'' or ''you cannot be effective.'' 

Despite Graham's comments, Republican senators say they do not believe anyone plans to challenge McConnell for the leadership position.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., confirmed on Tuesday that he would run for another term as head of the Senate Republican Conference, The Hill reported.
senate, trump, leadership, mcconnell
224
2022-10-11
Tuesday, 11 January 2022 07:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved