The Senate has confirmed John Hurley to be President Donald Trump's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes in Secretary Scott Bessent's Treasury Department.

The Wednesday vote went down party lines 51-47 with two Republican senators not voting. There are 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats, and two independents that caucus with the left in the narrowly divided Senate.

"It is a great honor and privilege to serve as Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence at such a crucial time for the United States," Hurley wrote in a statement. "I am extraordinarily grateful to President Trump and Secretary Bessent for their trust and leadership.

"I look forward to working with Secretary Bessent as we seek to advance the Trump Administration’s national security and policy goals and protect our financial system from abuse by terrorists, drug traffickers, cyber criminals, and other illicit actors."

The Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes is a high-level position responsible for leading the Treasury's efforts to combat terrorism financing, financial crime, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, making Hurley a key part of peace in the Middle East.

"I am thrilled to have John on the team as Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence," Bessent wrote in a statement. "John's extensive private sector experience, military service, and previous service on President Trump's Intelligence Advisory Board make him uniquely qualified to serve the American people in this very important role."

Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee were instrumental in getting Hurley's nomination advanced to the full vote.

"The Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence is one of our government's most important national security and intelligence arms, and I'm confident John Hurley will work diligently to protect the integrity of our markets and hold malign foreign actors accountable," Senate Banking Chairman Tim Scott, R-S.C., wrote in a statement.

"From fighting money laundering and terrorist financing to levying and enforcing economic sanctions, Under Secretary Hurley will be an important partner to President Trump and Secretary Bessent in keeping our nation safe."

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., noted his friendship with Hurley will come handy in working closely with the administration.

"I applaud the Senate's confirmation of my friend, John Hurley, as Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence at the Department of the Treasury," Hagerty wrote in a statement. "In an age of increased competition and escalating geopolitical tension, Under Secretary Hurley's experience will be pivotal in advancing U.S. foreign policy objectives and protecting our economic system from abuse by bad actors.

"I look forward to working with Under Secretary Hurley to strengthen the integrity of our financial system and ensure the security of our nation."

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., shares his priority of diplomatic efforts for Mideast peace through maximum sanctions pressure.

"I look forward to working with John on our aligned priority of returning to a maximum pressure sanctions regime – to cut off terrorist financing networks and advance U.S. national security," Britt wrote in a statement: "His expertise will be vital in protecting our economic security and advancing the president's America first agenda."