Senate Republican Conference Running Attack Ads During All-Star Game

The National Republican Senatorial Committee will run attack ads during the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game that criticize the decision to relocate the game over Georgia’s voting law, NPR reports.

The ad targets Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., who the NRSC says "refused to condemn the MLB boycott that hurt Georgia families. The NRSC is proud to remind voters in GA of the urgent need to replace Warnock next November."

"Baseball's mid-summer classic, the All-Star Game: A $100 million boost to Georgia's economy, until the radical left woke crowd took it all away, forcing the MLB to boycott Georgia," says a narrator in the ad, which will air during both the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game the next night.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced in April that the game would relocate to Denver, Colorado, after opponents of Georgia’s new voting law pushed the MLB and other corporations to speak out against the legislation.

"Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft," Manfred said in a statement at the time.

"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box," he added.

"The MLB All-Star Game will be bittersweet for baseball fans in Georgia as they watch a game played in a packed stadium in Denver instead of Atlanta, where it should be. Sadly, it was their very own Senator who helped run the All-Star Game and $100 million out of Atlanta," Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who chairs the NRSC, said in a statement earlier this month.

He added, "Even Stacey Abrams, after initially supporting boycott efforts, changed her tune and vocally opposed a boycott of Atlanta and its small businesses. But Raphael Warnock refused to condemn this boycott that hurt Georgia families. The NRSC is proud to remind voters in Georgia of the urgent need to replace Senator Warnock next November."

Last April, when asked on CNN about whether boycotts should "be on the table," in response to Georgia’s voting law, Warnock said that "we all have to use our voices," noting that he’s "seen these corporations falling over themselves every year around the time of the King holiday celebrating Dr. King. And, yes, I think that the way to celebrate Dr. King is to stand up for what he represented, voting rights."

However, he did not actually call for a boycott, saying that "we want to see people prosper, particularly who have been suffering for months under this pandemic. We need to pass this legislation, protect the right of the people to be heard in their own democracy, and to make sure that Georgia is open, open for business and open for voting."