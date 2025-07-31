Senate Democrats Raise Concerns Over Cost, Security of Gifted Air Force One

The Senate Armed Services Committee meeting on Thursday included debate on Qatar's gift of a Boeing 747 jet to America, which President Donald Trump indicated he'd like to use as a new Air Force One.

Lawmakers from both parties have expressed concerns about the gifted jet, with some questioning whether it might arrive outfitted with security threats. Others say the cost of retrofitting could be very high.

In Thursday debate about the jet, Democrats on the committee offered at least two amendments to block government spending to retrofit the jet, and both were defeated.

Politico reported ranking member Jack Reed, D-RI., told the committee, "I would classify it as embarrassing because it will cost at least a billion dollars."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth earlier completed an agreement with Qatar's Defense Minister to accept the "unconditional donation" of the 13-year-old jet, which had been used by Qatar's royal family.

Trump posted in May that it was a gift he thought would end up saving taxpayer dollars in the long run. "It will be used by our Government as a temporary Air Force One, until such time as our new Boeings, which are very late on delivery, arrive. Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of Dollars when they can get it for FREE from a country that wants to reward us for a job well done."

The president has criticized Boeing for delays in completing new jets to replace the current Air Force One aircraft. Original plans were for them to be delivered three years ago, but best estimates now have them being completed in 2027.