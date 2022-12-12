Schumer: Senate Headed for Short-Term Funding Bill to Prevent Shutdown

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said that the Senate would likely vote on a short-term funding bill to prevent a government shutdown, according to The Hill.

Speaking from the Senate floor on Monday, Schumer said that "members should be prepared to take quick action" on a one-week continuing resolution. The resolution would temporarily freeze government funding as negotiators labor to hash out a more significant bipartisan deal on spending.

The senator from New York adds that he is "optimistic" legislators will move quickly to pass the stopgap bill. He also adds that his goal is to give negotiators "time to finish a full funding bill before the holidays."

"The benefits of an omnibus are as many as the number of citizens in America," Schumer said. "All of us are better off when the government is fully equipped to provide vital services millions rely on."

In the talks leading up to negotiations a coalition of Republicans had drawn scrutiny toward an omnibus bill regarding spending on Ukraine.