Poll: Trump-Backed GOP Candidate Has Massive Lead in Nevada Senate Primary

It apparently helps to have the endorsement of former President Donald Trump in the Silver State.

Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general, holds an overwhelming 37-point advantage over his closest Republican primary competitor for this year's U.S. Senate race, according to a WPA Intelligence poll.

Citing the survey, which charted 503 respondents April 24-26, Laxalt garnered 57% of the primary votes.

Sam Brown, who rates second in the poll, collected just 20% of the Nevada GOP vote.

The other Republican candidates, Bill Hockstedler and Sharelle Mendenhall, received 1% apiece.

For the remaining percentage tallies, 9% of those polled opted for "none of the candidates," and 12% were still undecided on a GOP representative.

Trump's backing aside, brand association also played an integral role in Laxalt's massive lead over his primary competition.

The WPA poll cited that Laxalt scored 88% with "name recognition" and an overall "favorability" rating of 70%.

The GOP Senate primary takes place on June 14.

In mid-April, a Suffolk University/Reno Gazette-Journal poll found that Laxalt — who brands himself as a "consistent ally for law enforcement" — had a 3-point lead (43% to 40%) over incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

According to Breitbart News, Laxalt says Cortez Masto has empowered the left's efforts to "demonize police officers and supported taxpayer-funded assistance for criminals, even after a Las Vegas police officer was shot during the 2020 riots."

Laxalt added, "Nevada law enforcement deserves an advocate in the U.S. Senate who will consistently support them every single day, not just when an election year comes around."