Poll: Trump-Backed Adam Laxalt Holds Big Lead in Nevada GOP Senate Primary

Adam Laxalt, the candidate for U.S. Senate in Nevada endorse by Donald Trump, reportedly owns a double-digit-point lead over Sam Brown for next week's Republican primary, according to a Nevada Independent/OH Predictive Insights poll.

Among the survey of 525 likely GOP primary voters, polled June 6-7, Laxalt commanded 48% of the vote, with Brown lagging behind at 34%.

And Laxalt's lead is easily outside the poll's margin of error, which is 4.4 percentage points.

Mike Noble, chief of research and managing partner at OH Predictive Insights, said it would take something unforeseen to dramatically change the configuration of Tuesday's Senate race.

"Sam Brown really needs to pull a rabbit out of his hat if he wants to pull off the win come Election Day," Noble said.

"Typically, primaries are very bruising, especially when you have a competitive one and your opponent doesn't," Noble added. "But frankly, given the size and scope of this GOP Senate race, [Laxalt] should be actually very happy where his unfavorables are so low right now moving into the general election."

Laxalt actually has a higher "unfavorable" rating (17%) than Brown (10%), according to the survey. On the flip side, though, Laxalt's favorability quotient (69%) is 8 percentage points stronger than Brown's (61%).

In other words, all signs point to Laxalt faring well, just four days before primary polls open.

Laxalt, formerly Nevada's attorney general and grandson of the late former Sen. Paul Laxalt, R-Nev., has seemingly benefited from the name recognition in the Silver State.

It also helps to already possess the endorsements of the former president and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — two of the most prominent and powerful members of the Republican Party.

One recent poll had Trump's favorability rating among Nevada's Republican voters at 89% — 4 points higher than ina similar survey from May.

The Republican primary winner will face Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, in the November general election.

In mid-April, a Suffolk University/Reno Gazette-Journal poll found that Laxalt — who brands himself a "consistent ally for law enforcement" — had a 3-point lead (43% to 40%) over Cortez Masto.

According to Breitbart News, Cortez Masto has empowered the left's efforts to "demonize police officers and supported taxpayer-funded assistance for criminals, even after a Las Vegas police officer was shot during the 2020 riots."

Laxalt said, "Nevada law enforcement deserves an advocate in the U.S. Senate who will consistently support them every single day, not just when an election year comes around."

In a separate interview with Breitbart, Laxalt said:

"This is the 51st U.S. Senate seat. This is the seat that's going to decide who has the majority of the U.S. Senate.

"And we must take back the Senate, in addition to the House, to put full breaks on the Biden administration for the final two years until we hopefully get them out and replace them."