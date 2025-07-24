RNC Chair Whatley to Run for N.C. Sen. Tillis' Seat

One of President Donald Trump's most-praised 2024 campaign catalysts reportedly will run for the North Carolina U.S. Senate seat held by one of Trump's biggest GOP antagonists.

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley will vie for the seat held by Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who announced he would not run for reelection following a phone call with Trump regarding the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Tillis voted against the megabill.

Whatley helped the GOP win House and Senate majorities and return Trump to the White House. Former Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to seek the Democrat gubernatorial nomination to run against Whatley.

A White House source on Thursday confirmed to Newsmax that Whatley intended to run for the Senate.

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of the president, reportedly declined to run, opening the door for Whatley, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Whatley's decision to run was first reported by Politico, which added that a public announcement is expected in the next week to 10 days.

The Senate holds a narrow 53-47 majority and faces more incumbent seats to defend in the 2026 midterm elections.

The high-profile North Carolina race for the Senate is expected to be one of the top battlegrounds — and therefore one of the most expensive — in the 2026 elections.

Whatley's relationship with donors will be an asset in the race, according to GOP members.

"The president feels Whatley has earned his shot," one person told Politico.

The outlet added that President Trump understands the North Carolina seat will be "an uphill battle for any Republican" and sees Cooper as a tough opponent.