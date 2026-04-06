Senate GOP PAC Announces 'Aggressive' Campaign Spending

A leading Republican political action committee is rolling out a roughly $342 million strategy aimed at maintaining control of the U.S. Senate, focusing on both defending current seats and targeting Democrat-favored races ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The Senate Leadership Fund outlined its plan across eight battleground states: North Carolina, Maine, Iowa, and Alaska, while also targeting Democrat seats in Michigan, Georgia, and New Hampshire.

In a social media post on X, the PAC described the plan as "our largest commitment ever, and our aggressive offensive strategy invests in 3 Democrat-held swing states, the most in SLF history."

The group is reserving early television advertising, with campaigns expected to begin in September, in order to secure lower ad rates to help shape the competitive landscape.

The New York Times reported that of the total planned spending, about $236 million is allocated to defending five Republican-held seats, while roughly $106 million is directed at efforts to flip Democrat seats.

Alex Latcham, the executive director of the PAC, told the Times, "Our job is to preserve the majority."

Republicans currently hold 53 seats in the Senate, meaning Democrats would need a net gain of four seats to take control — given Vice President JD Vance's tie-breaking vote.

The largest single-state investment is expected in Ohio, where the group plans to spend $79 million, followed by $71 million in North Carolina, which is expected to become one of the most expensive races.

In Ohio, GOP Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, is seeking to retain the seat previously held by Vance, while Democrats have recruited former Sen. Sherrod Brown to run again after his 2024 loss.

North Carolina is shaping up as a high-profile contest between former Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican candidate Michael Whatley.

The group is also planning to spend $29 million in Iowa, where GOP Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, is expected to run for an open Senate seat, and $15 million in Alaska to defend Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, against Democrat Mary Peltola.

On offense, the PAC is allocating $45 million in Michigan and $44 million in Georgia, two states seen as key opportunities for Republicans.

An additional $17 million is set aside for New Hampshire, where Republicans are backing former Sen. John Sununu in a primary contest.

Texas is not currently included in the spending plan, but that could change if the race becomes more competitive.

The SLF began 2026 with about $100 million on hand and is expected to raise roughly $250 million more to support its efforts.

Democrats' leading Senate super PAC entered the cycle with significantly less cash available, reporting $36 million in reserves and additional debt.