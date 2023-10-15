Amid Rocket Attacks in Tel Aviv Senate Delegation Takes Shelter

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., says he and a congressional delegation had to take refuge in shelters because of rocket attacks in Tel Aviv amid war between Israel and Hamas.

In a post Sunday on X, formerly known as Twitter, Schumer recounted the frightening threat.

“While in Tel Aviv today, our delegation was rushed to a shelter to wait out rockets sent by Hamas,” Schumer wrote. “It shows you what Israelis have to go through. We must provide Israel with the support required to defend itself.”

Schumer, along with Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, are in Israel to meet with government leaders and families impacted by deadly violence between Israel and Hamas that erupted Oct. 7, The Hill reported.

But when sirens went off, the Senate lawmakers had to seek shelter and delay a scheduled press conference, Schumer said.

“We also experienced what Israelis experience almost every day,” Schumer said afterward.

“We were having a lunch up in the hotel, and the sirens went off. We heard them, and we were all rushed into a shelter and had to stay there until the coast was clear. And then a few minutes ago, this press conference was delayed for the same reason.”

The fighting raged in the wake of Hamas’ first surprise attacks on Israel, invading numerous Israeli towns by land, sea, and air.

Shortly after, Israel launched a major counteroffensive in Gaza, launching a barrage of airstrikes into the territory.

The violence has claimed over 3,600 lives — mostly civilians — from both sides, with thousands more injured. The State Department confirmed Saturday that 27 Americans have been killed in the conflict, The Hill reported.

In Gaza, an estimated 2,329 Palestinians have died and 9,042 were injured, the Gaza Health Ministry stated.

In Israel, authorities stated over 1,300 Israelis have died in the conflict, the vast majority of them civilians killed in Hamas’ initial surprise attack, the The Associated Press reported.

Within hours of Hamas’ initial attacks, Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., and his family were forced into a shelter while on a trip to Israel, The Hill has also reported.

In addition, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., had to hole up in a bomb shelter during his visit to Jerusalem, The Hill reported.