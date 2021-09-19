×
Schumer Vows 'Alternate' Path for Immigration Reform in $3.5T Bill

: Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 19 September 2021 10:10 PM

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a press release Sunday vowed to take up "alternate proposals" after the Senate parliamentarian said including immigration reform in the $3.5 trillion spending bill doesn't comply with the rules.

"We are deeply disappointed in this decision but the fight to provide lawful status for immigrants in budget reconciliation continues," Schumer said. "Senate Democrats have prepared alternate proposals and will be holding additional meetings with the Senate parliamentarian in the coming days."

Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate parliamentarian, wrote Sunday that "the policy changes of this proposal far outweigh the budgetary impact scored to it and it is not appropriate for inclusion in reconciliation," reports The Hill.

Democrats earlier this month pitched MacDonough to include a proposal that would offer 8 million green cards to four classes of immigrant, including "dreamers," temporary protected status (TPS) holders, essential workers, and agricultural workers.

"The American people understand that fixing our broken immigration system is a moral and economic imperative," Schumer continued.

"America has always been that shining city on the hill that welcomes those pursuing the American Dream and our economy depends more than ever on immigrants. Despite putting their lives on the line during the pandemic and paying their fair share of taxes, they remain locked out of the federal assistance that served as a lifeline for so many families. We will continue fighting to pursue the best path forward to grant them the ability to obtain lawful status."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 19 September 2021 10:10 PM
