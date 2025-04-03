WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: senate | house | chris pappas | new hampshire | jeanne shaheen | scott brown

Dem Rep. Pappas Launches N.H. Senate Campaign

By    |   Thursday, 03 April 2025 02:47 PM EDT

Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., announced Thursday he is running to replace retiring Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

In his launch video, Pappas pledged to work for everyone while vowing to get the country back on track. He criticized government-cutting services, claiming it was all done to give billionaires like Elon Musk a tax cut.

"Public service is about how we create the better future people deserve," Pappas said. "We're in turbulent, dangerous times, but here's what I know: Granite Staters don't flinch. We don't give in. We fight. And together with the grit and determination that built this state, we will get this country back on track. Stronger, faster, freer — working for everyone."

Shaheen announced her retirement earlier this year, joining Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Tina Smith, D-Minn.

Pappas is in his fourth term in the House. He is planning a formal launch event Thursday evening in Manchester after embarking on a 10-county listening tour, Politico reported.

Rep. Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H., who represents New Hampshire's other congressional district, is also eyeing the seat, while former New Hampshire Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster had said she would run if Pappas didn't.

Former Massachusetts GOP Sen. Scott Brown, who later ran against Shaheen in New Hampshire, is considering a run, as is former Gov. Chris Sununu.

Maura Sullivan, vice chair of the state's Democrat Party, is considering running for Pappas' congressional seat, Politico reported.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Thursday, 03 April 2025 02:47 PM
