Sen. Ted Cruz: 'Staying Out' of Sen. Cornyn-Paxton GOP Primary

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, says he is staying neutral in the upcoming primary for Sen. John Cornyn's Senate seat, as he considers the incumbent lawmaker and his challenger, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, friends.

"I'm staying out of the race," the Texas Republican said, the Washington Examiner on Thursday.

"Both John and Ken are friends of mine," Cruz added. "I've worked closely with both of them. I respect them both, and I will trust the decision to the voters of Texas."

Cruz endorsed Cornyn in 2020, when he was running in a largely uncontested race, while Cornyn gave Cruz a delayed endorsement in 2018 and supported him again in 2024.

Cruz has snubbed Cornyn in the past, however. He supported Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., in last year's race to become the Senate majority leader. Scott and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., had support from their home state colleagues.

He also held back from endorsing Cornyn's campaign in 2014.

Paxton praised Cruz as a "great U.S. senator" while launching his campaign Wednesday.

The primary battle between Cornyn and Paxton is gearing up to be one of the most fierce battles in the 2026 cycle.

Cornyn, a veteran senator who has been in Washington since 2002, has promised to stage a "spirited campaign" against Paxton, who is campaigning on the angle Cornyn does not sufficiently support President Donald Trump.

Last month, Cornyn, when launching his reelection campaign, stressed he supports Trump. But he argued the Republican Party should move on from the president.

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, on Wednesday became the first House representative from Texas to endorse Paxton, saying he is a "conservative warrior who has always stood with President Trump."

“John's been up here about 24 years. He wants to do 30 years," Nehls told reporters about Cornyn. "If you can't get your agenda done in 24 years, you're not going to get it done in 30, that's it. So I'm all in."

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, said he will stay out of the race for now, and fellow Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, stepped around the question.

"I'm not talking about the political climate right now," he said, adding he is concentrating on the budget bill.

Cornyn has gotten support from other Republicans, though, including National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Sen. Tim Scott, who said he is a "leader who delivers on President Trump's agenda."

Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., have also endorsed Cornyn.