Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: 'Woke' Pentagon Can't Change Abortion Policy

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., understands that U.S. senators possess substantial power when it comes to holding up nominations with federal agencies, and he plans on using that cachet until getting a straight answer from the Biden administration.

While speaking to Newsmax Friday, Tuberville explained his rationale for placing a hold on all Department of Defense nominations — until the Biden White House supplies the Senate with more information on the Pentagon's quest to unilaterally impose changes to the U.S. service members' access to reproductive health care.

"The American people just want a military that keeps 'em safe. But the problem is, right now, we have weak, woke leadership that wants to go with these radical, woke policies," said Tuberville, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

From Tuberville's perspective, the Biden administration wants to alter the U.S. military's abortion policy without any congressional approval, "which is a violation of federal law," he adds.

During a Pentagon briefing this week, Tuberville — a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee — revealed that Biden officials are clamoring to rewrite exceptions for allowing abortions among military members, which currently include cases of rape, incest or emergency harm involving the mother or child.

"They now want abortion on demand, using taxpayer money," said Tuberville, while disclosing the items from Wednesday's briefing.

Tuberville said Pentagon officials also want the American taxpayer to fund the travel and lodging accommodations for a pregnant military member seeking an abortion — possibly in a different state.

If these changes were invoked, Tuberville said the estimates would go from 20 military abortions a year to "probably 4,000."

"It's just another [unlawful] way to spend taxpayer money. ... If [Pentagon officials] want to change a federal law, then they need to run for Congress," said Tuberville. These left-leaning officials "cannot be the trial and jury for the American people. They need to uphold the [existing] laws of this country."

In his Newsmax interview, Tuberville teased an imminent meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. But the Alabama senator reiterated that nothing can be accomplished by the Pentagon, short of full transparency.

"One senator has a lot of power when it comes to holding nominations, and [the Pentagon's wishes are] going nowhere," said Tuberville, while adding that no civilian or flagship officers will be confirmed in the coming weeks — short of his party's approval.

The Senate Republicans won't let the DOD "run roughshod over the American taxpayer," said Tuberville. "We want a response. We want Lloyd Austin to know that we reject what he's doing."

When asked about reports of the Pentagon already signing off on the speculative changes to reproductive healthcare and abortion on demand, Tuberville quipped, "last time I heard, they weren't elected — they were appointed."

As such, any major changes to U.S. military policy "must be passed in Congress," added Tuberville.

