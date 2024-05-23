Handful of GOP Senators Plan to Skip Convention

A handful of GOP senators reportedly aren't going to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where former President Donald Trump is expected to be chosen as the party's White House candidate, and others are undecided.

The Hill reported Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Todd Young of Indiana, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina have said they're not planning to attend the July convention.

Sens. Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Susan Collins of Maine, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Jerry Moran of Kansas, and Rand Paul of Kentucky indicated they haven't yet decided, the outlet reported.

All except Tillis have withheld support for Trump's third White House bid — and Tillis' soft nod came after holding out throughout the primary fight, The Hill reported.

"Everybody's got to make their own call about it, but it's part of our political life," Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., told The Hill.

"The conventions have been going on for a long time, and I think the parties are tasked with trying to pull people together and make the decisions that are important to the leadership of our country.

"I understand if there are people for whom it is not a big priority," Thune added.

Murkowski and Young both told the The Hill they have travel plans that will interfere. Romney isn't expected to attend since he twice voted to convict Trump in impeachment trials, the outlet reported.

Tillis told The Hill he hasn't finalized plans, but is "likely not going to go."

"I'm just not a conventiongoer, quite honestly," he told The Hill. "Back in the state, we have races to run. We'll be represented," he said, noting that he cannot be a delegate. "There's other competing priorities that week that I have to sort out before I make a decision."

Collins also told The Hill she hasn't made a decision, while Cassidy told the outlet he hasn't yet decided if he'll travel to Milwaukee. Both voted to convict Trump in the second impeachment trial over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Rounds told The Hill he has no plans to attend, but that he could be swayed if Trump selects a running mate whom Rounds could support — like Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., or Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

"Yeah, it might," Rounds told The Hill when asked if Trump selecting Scott could sway him to attend the Milwaukee convention. "I haven't got any hotel rooms yet, but that doesn't mean I might not in the future."

At the 2016 convention in Cleveland more than 20 Senate Republicans stayed away, according to The Hill — including some current Trump supporters.