Fetterman Beats Oz; Ga. Race Still on Razor's Edge

In Pennsylvania, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has defeated celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz, Newsmax predicts.

Oz was hoping to hold the open Senate seat for Republicans against Fetterman who had been hurt in polls after a weak debate performance. But Fetterman appeared to be in the lead and getting more votes than recent polls had shown. Some polling had shown him losing ground to Oz as questions arose about his recovery from a recent stroke.

The seat is a loss for Republicans, where Sen. Pat Toomey is retireing.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate race in Georgia remained separated by a razor-thin margin after midnight Eastern Time following election night.

That could signal recounts on the way.

In Georgia, incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock was in a tight battle with Republican challenger Herschel Walker, a first-time office seeker and Heisman trophy-winner from the University of Georgia. Both races were vital to the GOP's effort to wrest control of the Senate from Democrats, who currently hold control with a 50-50 tie. Vice President Kamala Harris hold the tie-breaking vote, so Republicans need only one extra vote to control the upper chamber.

Ticket-splitting appeared to be occuring in both races, as incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp won handily over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in Georgia, and Democrat Josh Shapiro beat Republican Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania.